A repeat drink-driver found by police hiding in a compost bin has been told by a judge ''you're behaving like a bogan 21-year-old''.

Samual James Tohiroa Frew (27) appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday after pleading guilty to two counts of breaching a protection order, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, refusing to provide a blood specimen, and assaulting and resisting police.

Frew first got into trouble when, twice within five days, he approached his former partner and daughter in supermarket car parks after a protection order had been made prohibiting him from such contact.

The October incidents in Cromwell were called ''chance meetings'' by counsel Liam Collins but Judge Michael Crosbie was not persuaded.

''I have to say I regard that as nonsense,'' he said.

Frew parked near the victim on both occasions and waited until they returned to their car before approaching.

While on bail on December 2, the defendant had been drinking for most of the day at an event in Cromwell.

Driving between there and Bannockburn nearly resulted in a head-on collision; another driver had to take evasive action and called police to inform them.

Officers were unable to find Frew's Mercedes but saw him in a Holden an hour later.

However, he sped off when they tried to pull him over.

They chased Frew to his home nearby.

He drove at such speed, he slammed into his garage, smashing a window of the vehicle.

Police searched the property for the defendant and after 20 minutes, located him inside a compost bin.

Frew refused to comply with officers' demands.

He kicked, spat at and tried to bite those attempting to subdue him, until he was pepper-sprayed into submission,

At the station, things followed a similar pattern.

Frew, in ''an uncontrollable rage'', would not go through the drink-driving protocol and declined to give blood when a nurse showed up.

It was his fourth such conviction.

After three hours, he calmed down, the court heard.

Collins said while Frew had been on bail he had started his own business and employed three people - a sign, he said, that his client was changing.

Judge Crosbie stressed that those employees were now relying on the defendant.

''You're 27 but you're behaving like a bogan 21-year-old,'' he said.

Frew was sentenced to 12 months' home detention, only dodging jail ''by the skin of your teeth'', the judge said.

If he did six months without breach, Judge Crosbie said he would consider converting the sentence to community detention and community work.

Frew was banned from driving indefinitely.