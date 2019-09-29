The mother of a mentally unwell man believes her son could die any day because of the high level of antipsychotic medication he has been prescribed.

But Val Markham's efforts to have her son's clozapine medication levels reduced, including a complaint to the Health and Disability Commissioner, have been in vain.

The 80-year-old's fears are well-founded, with 233 people dying from antipsychotic medication including clozapine between 2007 and 2019.

The most deaths in one year was 30 - an average of 2.5 per month - in 2014, according to Ministry of Justice data released to the Herald under the Official

