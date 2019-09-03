The last of three men wanted for escaping police custody in Levin on August 21 has been located.
The 27-year-old man, Te Wera Hemara, was arrested in Shannon at around 2.30pm today.
He will appear in the Palmerston North District Court tomorrow.
Earlier last week police arrested a 30-year-old and a 23-year-old who escaped
together with the man.
Advertisement
The second man, Emmanuel Witana, 23, was arrested at a Palmerston North property on August 27.
It comes after Wiremu Eparaima was arrested on State Highway 1, Otaki, after a member of the public reported seeing dangerous driving.
READ MORE: Fugitive's big brother: 'Relax for a day, then hand yourself in'