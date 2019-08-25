Four men who escaped police custody in two separate incidents last week are still on the run.

Police have been searching for Wiremu Eparaima, 30, Te Wera Hemara, 27, and Emmanuel Witana, 23, after they escaped from Levin District Court on Wednesday.

Friends and relatives of the men have posted on social media that they are not dangerous and would not hurt anyone.

Just two days later Levi Parekuka evaded custody while being treated at Rotorua Hospital, sparking a second manhunt in a week.

A police media spokesperson confirmed this afternoon that all four men were still wanted by police.

The three men were being placed into transport at Levin District Court about 5.40pm when another offender restrained an officer so his three fellow prisoners could make a run for it.

They ran toward the local supermarket, got into a member of the public's vehicle and made him drive toward northwest Levin before fleeing on foot.

Armed police have been seen raiding properties in their search for the trio. The brother of one of the men has urged them to hand themselves in.

Meanwhile, police say Parekuka was arrested on Friday morning after being wanted for outstanding warrants and was being treated at Rotorua Hospital when he escaped just after 4pm.

Police said inquiries into the circumstances of both escapes were ongoing and declined to answer further questions.

A Rotorua Hospital spokeswoman said she had no further information and referred any questions to police.

The latest incidents have prompted Police Commissioner Mike Bush to launch a national review of the custody and transport of prisoners undertaken by police.

National's police spokesman Brett Hudson welcomed the review and urged police to make the findings public.

"They need to look at all the processes and procedures around prisoner transfer and handling outside Corrections control and if they find things that need to be strengthened then do so," he said.

"It's pretty clear given the circumstances that it's the right thing to do."

Anyone with information about any of the offenders' whereabouts should call 111 or make contact anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.