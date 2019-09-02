Eastern Bay of Plenty mothers battling mental health and drug and alcohol issues are to be provided with help following an announcement from Health Minister David Clark today.

In Whakatāne to make the announcement, Clark said the Eastern Bay was one of two new sites the service would be rolled out.

The intensive holistic service is for pregnant women and parents with children aged under 3 who experience problems with alcohol and other drugs

The service follows along the lines of He Tupua Wai-Ora in Northland, Te Hiringa Matua in Tairawhiti and Te Ara Manapou in Hawkes Bay.

"The three programmes already launched have seen great success," Clark said.

He said $7 million had been set aside for the two new sites, the second had yet to be announced.



