A Hamilton man has appeared in the Rotorua District Court facing two charges relating to a firearms incident in Rotorua last night.

The man, aged 25, appeared this afternoon charged with two counts of robbing two different women of vehicles while armed with a .270 calibre rifle. One vehicle was a Toyota Corolla and the other was a Ford Ranger.

He did not enter pleas to both charges. He appeared in court via audio visual link.

The man was represented by Tim Braithwaite.

Judge Jocelyn Munroe granted interim name suppression and remanded him in custody to reappear on September 16. She also ordered a psychiatric report be done on the man.