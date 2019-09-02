One school may ban unvaccinated students from attending the AIMS Games as measles sweeps across the country.

AIMS Games is the biggest tournament of its type in the southern hemisphere with about 11,500 children from 368 schools from around New Zealand and the Pacific expected to take part in Tauranga.

It's expected up to 800 unvaccinated children could be attending this year's event.

In response, Northcross Intermediate principal Phil Muir said there was a possibility the school would not send two students who were not immunised to the AIMS Games.

''We have recognised those students and we are working through with the parents for a solution for whether to go or not to go.

"Right now we are working through it step by step... I do not want to put any of my students, parents or staff in a situation where they could be potentially exposed.''

The school was sending 70 athletes.

Muir said the topic had been discussed with the school's board of trustees.

''It's a very real serious concern as the AIMS Games will have a huge concentration of students.''

AIMS Games tournament director Vicki Semple said organisers had given schools as much information as possible, so they could make informed and reasoned decisions.

The measles outbreak was a societal issue and organisers had acted on Ministry of Health and Toi Te Ora Public Health advice, she said.

AIMS Games tournament director Vicki Semple says organisers had given schools as much information as possible about measles to make informed decisions. Photo/File

''We have full faith in the experts at both organisations and they have unequivocally said there is no current plan to officially curtail the movement of people within New Zealand, or to cancel events, in order to limit the spread of measles.

"Organisers will continue to ensure the safety of each athlete and every supporter, as the finishing organisational touches are completed this week," she said.

Toi Te Ora Public Health instructed anyone with measles not to attend the event and warned the same may be asked of unimmunised people who had contact with someone with the measles within two weeks of the tournament.

Medical officer of health Phil Shoemack said he could not think of one instance where a public health authority cancelled an event due to the measles.

About 10 to 15 per cent of people in New Zealand were not immunised against measles which was their best protection, he said.

In total, 28 cases had been confirmed in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area since January.

Tauranga resident Kelly O'Hara's son would be competing at the AIMS Games and was vaccinated. In her view, unvaccinated children should not be able to attend the games.

''In my view, it is actually selfish and I think it's fair if you aren't vaccinated you should not go to the AIMS Games.''

Tauranga mum Belinda Sperling agreed and said children who were at risk should stay home from the AIMS Games - ''it's as simple as that''.

Her daughter was a participant and had been vaccinated.

Mount Maunganui Intermediate principal Lisa Morresey said face masks, thermometers and hand-sanitiser had been added to AIMS Games first aid kits.

Belinda Sperling says her daughter Kiarni will be attending the AIMS Games but she does not support unvaccinated children going. Photo / George Novak

About 25 of its 240 athletes were not vaccinated or unsure and the team manager and coach were informed about their immunisation status as part of health and safety procedures.

A letter had been sent to parents about measles but any student who had measles symptoms would not be able to take part in the AIMS Games.

Otumoetai Intermediate principal Henk Popping said the school had fielded no concerns from parents. Six students out of 360 attending the AIMS Games had not been vaccinated.

In a media stand up yesterday Auckland Regional Public Health Service medical officer of health Dr William Rainger said cases of the illness were increasing at a constant rate of around 18-19 a day.

A total of 804 measles cases have been confirmed in Auckland, with an increase of 26 from Saturday. The majority of those cases continue to be in Counties Manukau, but there are cases appearing in other parts of Auckland and the age of people mostly affected were children under the age of 5 and those aged between 13 and 29 years old.

Auckland's Pukekohe Intermediate principal Gary Sweeny said out of the school's 125 students headed for the AIMS Games five were unvaccinated.

The school was playing it by ear and not excluding any pupils.

''I think you have to make a call as a school one way or another and our call is to be a little bit cautious not over cautious.''

Manurewa Intermediate deputy principal Thomas Bartlett said only one of its 22 students going to the AIMS Games was not immunised and another was immunised last week.

Are you immunised?

* If you are the legally recognised caregiver you can check the immunisation status of your child through your current GP.

* Your GP will be able to supply you with this information and also make an appointment for any immunisations which are required.

* You are also able to obtain immunisation status from the National Immunisation Register but only for those children born after July 18 2005.

* You will be required to provide proof of identity and caregiver status. The Bay of Plenty District Health Board National Immunisation Register can be contacted on 0800 476 887 - Source BOPDHB