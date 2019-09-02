A death of a South Auckland teenager who died behind the wheel after crashing while being distracted is now part of a police campaign highlighting the dangers of texting and driving.

A heartbreaking video includes interviews with Ruby-Jean Steele's mother, Kirsten, and her two friends, Majenta, and Latesha, who all still dearly miss their daughter and friend.

Ruby-Jean died after crashing her vehicle on Waiuku Rd on November 9 last year.

At the time, she was remembered by those who knew her as being "exuberant" and "vivacious" and was someone who loved to dance, sing and act.

Her death has since been remembered by her Waiuku College friends in their ShowQuest performance, which they won, about the dangers of being distracted and texting while driving.

However, Auckland police now also have her family and friends on board as part of their campaign about the dangers of being distracted while driving.

The death of Ruby-Jean Steele, pictured, is part of a police campaign to remind drivers about the dangers of being distracted while driving.

The video, posted on Auckland police Facebook page, begins with the happy and adventurous teen auditioning for a counsellor role at a camp before cutting to a photo of the crash scene on Waiuku Rd.

It then cuts to Ruby-Jean's mother, Kirsten, who explains how she was at work in her office on the day her daughter died, when one of her colleagues remarked that someone had died in a crash on Waiuku Rd.

"I just went 'oh, I hope Ruby-Jean's home'. I remember saying to the nurses that you know 'some poor family is going to have a shit Friday today', and not long after that I saw my eldest boy walking up the stairs with the police. I said 'please don't tell me it's Ruby-Jean'."

She's asked what she would say to her daughter now if she could, and she replied that she would "say I'm sorry that it had to be her life that ended, hopefully it will teach other people a huge lesson".

"Nothing will bring her back."

Her friend, Majenta, speaks of how she misses her friend and, if she had the chance, she would tell her one more time that she loved her.

Ruby-Jean Steele's school friend, Majenta, who hopes their message will help save the lives of others on the road.

She hoped that by speaking out that it would help save at least one life.

"If people see how bad it affects people when you unsafely drive I honestly think it's the only way that people are going to sort themselves out because so many people think, 'it's not going to be me, it wouldn't be me, I can drive safely'.

"Everybody gets in a car and thinks I'm not that person. People need to realise how bad it truly is and how fast it can wipe out so many memories and such a beautiful thing can be ripped away from you."

Another friend, Latesha, explained how they had been involved in Stage Challenge for five years and just hoped that Ruby-Jean would be proud of them finally taking it out, with a tribute to her.



"We finally bought home first place for you and that we hope that you're proud that your story is going to change other people's lives."

Their stage challenge act delves into the issue of distracted driving, including sending text messages.

It ends with a final reminder from Ruby-Jean's mother.

"Nobody thinks it can happen to them, but it can happen to you."

Police also wrote how Ruby-Jean was driving home when, for some reason, she was distracted.

"While the cause of her distraction is not known, the ultimate cost was her life. Whether you're reaching to change the music, pick up your phone, or daydream out the window, your attention is needed on the road. You need to focus. Focusing will get you home to your loved ones," they wrote.