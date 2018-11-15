She loved to dance, she loved to sing and she loved to act, and Ruby-Jean Steele was good at all three.

The Waiuku teen, described by those who knew her as "exuberant", was killed when the vehicle she was driving crashed on Waiuku Rd on Friday afternoon.

Police are still investigating the circumstances, but all those who knew her were still struggling to come to terms with her sudden death.

The 17-year-old had left her friends at Waiuku College devastated, acting principal Mark Nickless said.

Ruby-Jean was a prefect and a popular student who had left school in September to attend a course.

"She was highly regarded by the students. She was very heavily involved in the arts, drama and sport.

"She really put her heart and soul into what she did and was sort of cheeky, exuberant type of person who got on well with everyone. She was a lot of laughs."

Ruby-Jean not only enjoyed playing netball but was also the coach of a local primary school team.

Her schoolmates have been upset at her death which has also coincided with exams which also began on Monday.

"She had a lot of close friends at the school and they're all struggling with it."

The school had put support structures in place to help any pupils who needed it and brought in extra guidance counsellors to help talk them through it.

They had also put together a remembrance book which had been delivered to her family, he said.

In her death notice, family described her as a "vivacious character" who would "always be remembered for her gorgeous looks and cheeky humour".

"Known for her loving nature and zest for life."

Waiuku Theatre Group president Shane Hartley said Ruby-Jean's death was "gut-wrenching".

She regarded her as not only just part of their group but part of their family.

"We think that we're like her second family and all of the people involved in our community theatre and you come in and you bond and you get pretty close, you watch each other's backs ... and those who stick on longer term, we all think of ourselves as a nice, big extended family.

"She was a big character and had a big presence both on and off stage for us."

Ruby-Jean and a few other young ones joined the group about six years ago, attending after-school theatre programmes before finally getting a role on the main stage last year.

He labelled her "the triple threat".

"She was doing productions and plays and dances and stuff for the school as well as when she could ... she was the triple threat, she could dance, she could sing and she could act. There wasn't much she couldn't do."

Her most recent show, in July, saw her play Tinkerbell in the group's production of Peter Pan.

Hartley couldn't believe the irony of Ruby-Jane playing that character given she was not allowed to say a word.

"The funniest thing was that Ruby-Jean who always had something to say, always had a cheeky comment, as Tinkerbell had to say nothing. Tinkerbell was a silent character. So at times she struggled with that," he laughed.

"But she will always be our Tinkerbell."

Ruby-Jean's funeral will be held at 1pm tomorrow in the Waiuku Town Hall.