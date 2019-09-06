When Reporoa twins Luke and Troy Thomas broke their backs in a head-on crash four years ago, doctors were amazed they survived, let alone walked again. But it is their love of rugby that has inspired the boys to get back on their feet. Four years later, the 13-year-olds have jointly been awarded Junior Sportsmen of the Year for the Waikite Rugby Club after having remarkable seasons on the field. Journalist Kelly Makiha tells their miracle story.

Reporoa twins Luke and Troy Thomas are alive, can walk and are now champion rugby players with real dreams of being All Blacks.

