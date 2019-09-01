A road-marking truck has overturned and burst into flames, closing multiple lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning.

Emergency services were called to the area after reports of the crash just before 5am.

A witness told the Herald it appeared a truck had overturned and caught fire.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 5:55AM

A truck crash is blocking 4 (of 5) lanes citybound just prior to the Harbour Bridge. Congestion is building rapidly. Please DELAY YOUR JOURNEY south this morning until all lanes are cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/ezBNGswsju — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) September 1, 2019

"I'm just passing the charred remains of a small truck. It's completely burnt out. It's upside down - nothing but a skeleton.''

He could not see any other vehicles that could have been involved; although he did see a tow truck pass through earlier, he said.

The truck ended up upside down on the Harbour Bridge. Photo / Antony Gray

Fire fighters were on the scene to extinguish the blaze following the crash in the early hours of this morning. Photo / Antony Gray

A photographer said according to police at the scene, the vehicle was a road-marking truck that had hit a centre barrier and flipped.

It is understood no one was injured and St John paramedics were stood down.

Traffic cameras show long queues, southbound. Four of the five lanes have been closed.

The NZ Transport Agency is telling people to avoid the area completely or to delay travel.

