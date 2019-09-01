Police are responding to a shooting incident in Ōwhata, on the eastern side of Rotorua.

A worker at House of Spice in Rotorua said a taxi driver, who is a regular customer, came into the store asking for help.

He said he saw "lots of blood" and that the man appeared to have been shot in the shoulder.

"Somebody shot him on the road... his taxi is out front [of the store]

"One of my mates took him to the hospital."

Armed police are on the scene and it's understood two cars were stolen.

A police media spokeswoman said she was unable to confirm reports the incident involved a firearm.

She said one person had been taken into custody but she was unable to confirm anything else.

More to come.