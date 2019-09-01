A professional mediator has been called in to West Auckland's troubled Matipo School, where parents and teachers have split into rival factions trying to oust either the principal or the commissioner.

Almost 250 parents have signed a letter expressing no confidence in the principal, Paul Wright.

In turn, Wright has filed a grievance case against the commissioner, Dennis Finn, who was appointed by the Ministry of Education after the entire school board of trustees resigned a year ago.

And 24 of the school's 40 staff have expressed no confidence in the ministry's intervention process. Only four staff members supported the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.