A body has been found next to the water at Muriwai beach in west Auckland this morning.

A member of the public called police at about 9.25am after finding the body by the water close to an area known as the Temple, a police spokesman said.

Emergency services including police and fire were still attempting to recover the body just before 12pm.

A reporter at the scene said a number of fire trucks were in attendance.

The circumstances of the incident were not yet clear, he said.

The closest road to the scene was Waitea Rd, he said.