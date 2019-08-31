Catholic-bashing in relation to the End of Life Choice bill would be uncalled-for, if it weren't so richly deserved. They should be crying "Mea Culpa", not crying foul. There are several politicians (and prominent former politicians) who we know are Catholic. But do they say "assisted dying is against my religion and therefore I won't do it — but you should have your choice"? No. They have a well-funded and professional campaign to spread fear and misinformation among the populace and politicians. They want this bill dead in the water, and don't mind stating as fact, things which are proveably untrue. Invite me, and I can exceed your 200-word limit with examples! If Catholic politicians would just openly declare that their opposition to the bill is based on their religion, we would respect that, and expect them to abstain from voting.

Diana Cooper, Kapiti



The truth is all there is

Patricia Butler may have a point that the good the Catholic Church has done "has been eclipsed in the public's mind by the scandals that beset it" ( Letters, August 25 ).

What follows from this? What does a person, or an institution, do when they have a vital truth to tell but are "beset" by poor credibility? Shut up is one option. Another is to speak that truth, because it's the truth, and hazard the consequences.

Does Butler say the same of the secular intelligentsia who moralise ceaselessly and are blithely rebooting socialism even though it has so far produced nothing but slaughterhouses? The Catholic Church is the least of our worries.

Gavan O'Farrell, Lower Hutt



Just breathe

Regardless of the propaganda, keep on breathing, as it will only help the world grow greener.

Terry Leonard, Pukekohe



Where are the leg-irons?

Again our police have been embarrassed by prisoners escaping during transport while (supposedly) in custody.

When will lawmakers finally understand this simple equation: Leg-irons = can't run = can't escape.

Couldn't be clearer.

Maurie Challinor, Green Bay



Right to vote

There has been much righteous breast-beating recently about imprisoned criminals' rights to vote. However, be aware that uniformed members of the armed forces, while being allowed to vote, are expressly forbidden to express any spoken or written political opinion until they retire. This is a necessary but serious restriction of freedom.

Who are better qualified to influence our political direction: those who defend our people and our society, or those who criminally break its rules?

Hugh Webb, Huntington



Small town survival

The small towns and provinces are being crippled by the major banks. They constantly close branches, depriving the town of banking services.

To compound the injury they leave behind cash machines which are often 10 or 20 years old, which prevent customers from making deposits.

Now is the time for Shane Jones to step up to the mark and inform the banks to provide decent services to the small towns to enable them to survive.

Johann Nordberg, Paeroa



Lower GST

If our Reserve Bank governor wants people to spend, the best way to accomplish this is for him to tell the Finance Minister to reduce GST from 15 per cent back to 10 per cent. GST hurts the middle to lower-paid more as they spend their total income on living costs and thus cannot avoid it. The wealthier with surplus income can avoid it to some degree by investing in property or utilising company-owned cars and boats and now even helicopters for personal use.

For years, successive governments have been saying New Zealanders do not save enough yet put policies in place that discourage saving. The Reserve Bank's statement justifying possible negative interest rates and the need to borrow and spend is just one example of this.

David F Little, Maunu