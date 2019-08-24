Heather du Plessis-Allan's article (August 18) about the attitude of the past CEO and board of Fonterra was very good. People ask why farmers aren't up in arms over the present massive losses. They are but are too busy calving at present.

As an ex-shareholder I know what it's like trying to get answers from the board. They will not give straight answers about overseas spending and say they know best how to spend other people's money.

Unfortunately it's all come home to roost and I only hope the new CEO gets things right soon or else

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Spiering salary

Cropping land

Related articles:

Abortion law

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Catholic Church

Ihumātao visit

Climate change