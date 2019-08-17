The comments Australian radio shock jock Alan Jones made about New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, viz that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison should "shove a sock down her throat", confirms that wisdom does not necessarily come with age.

Jones might be twice the age of Ardern, who is only 39, but the NZ leader displays far more wisdom, grasp and understanding of the real world and the threat posed by climate change. Jones' comment shows he is seriously short supplied in his grasp of that reality. Hence his rubbish talk, which has been roundly condemned internationally.

Let's hope that knocks some sense into the old head.

Rajend Naidu, Sydney



Life is all we have, enjoy it

I do not always agree with Paul Little, but I congratulate him on "The children are our future" (August 4 ).

Yes, fewer humans would mean much less pollution from the rubbish we create, but what would be the value of a "pure" planet with no one to enjoy it?

We all start life as children, and very few of us wish to die. Life is all we have, and for most of us parents, our children and theirs are our main source of happiness and sense of fulfilment. Our tiny share of eternity is through them.

History is full of dire predictions, but most never happen. As Little says, "we need to have faith in ourselves and our potential". And love is the answer to many problems.

John Hampson, Meadowbank



Look after market garden land

We hope these 12,000 new houses proposed for Pukekohe do not encroach any further on to good market garden land. But as common sense is none too common these days, I have my doubts.

Terry Leonard, Auckland



Christians are mixed bag

After being called on her prejudiced account of Christian history in general (21/7), Patricia Butler shifts focus to the Catholic Church: protected paedophilia and its wish to "inflict its standards on us" (Letters, August 11 ).

Again, no reference to the good the Catholic Church does or the fact that all organisations, like all individuals, are mixed bags of good and bad.

Everyone else lobbies, why must some be silent? Perhaps Butler is part of the "rational" secular elite who believe Christians should stay out of politics — not make submissions to Select Committees, perhaps not even vote. Secular NZ is becoming very prejudiced.

Gavan O'Farrell, Lower Hutt



Give Warriors fair shake

Refs that say "you are here to listen" when talking to Roger Tuivasa-Sheck but then listen to the Sea Eagles captain's complaints are biased. I went to bed after [Adam] Blair was sent off. Who else agrees we should give up on league? Sky Sport needs to start listening, as watching a game being unfairly reffed is frustrating and not enjoyable.

Steve Russell, Hillcrest



Red-card whiners get it wrong

Umpires and referees are there to apply the letter of the law. There was much moaning when the umpires failed to do that in the Cricket World Cup final and there was outrage when the referee got it right with the Scott Barrett sending off.

And I thought it was the English fans who were the whingers.

Bob Roberts, Whakatāne



Execs swallow all the cream

After watching the many articles, editorial, cartoon, business and comment material from the media over the past week, one wonders if Fonterra as a business entity really cares about its white powder at all. The farmer who works ridiculous hours, every day and the consumer in New Zealand, who pays ridiculous prices for brews, potions and other overrated edible ingredients, must wonder if the pay packages received by departing executives could not be more wisely spent on "lower-ranked" factory workers. Better distribution of pay, surely, benefits the economy more evenly.

René Blezer, Taupō