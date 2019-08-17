The comments Australian radio shock jock Alan Jones made about New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, viz that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison should "shove a sock down her throat", confirms that wisdom does not necessarily come with age.

Jones might be twice the age of Ardern, who is only 39, but the NZ leader displays far more wisdom, grasp and understanding of the real world and the threat posed by climate change. Jones' comment shows he is seriously short supplied in his grasp of that reality. Hence his rubbish talk, which has been roundly condemned internationally.

