Heather du Plessis-Allan should not be at all surprised that she seems to be a little on the outer with the PM's press office (August 4). I suggest that she reflect and think about why this might be.

Have her contributions been fair, balanced and free of bias? The correct answer is no, they have not.

Ms du Plessis-Allan's contributions have consistently been the opinions of a right-wing radio jock — biased, negative, sometimes bitchy and always critical. No wonder she doesn't enjoy inside running at the PM's press office!

Bill Mathews, Auckland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On End of

On Ihumātao

Related articles:

On cricket umpire

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On the Topp Twins

On expletives

On extradition