COMMENT:

A story this week gave a small window in the Prime Minister's relationship with the media.

The PM had just arrived in Tokelau. But she wouldn't be taking questions on the Ihumātao land protests. That was a personal instruction, said the story. If it was disobeyed, reporters would lose access to the PM.

Higher ups in the PM's office were told, they intervened, and order was restored.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

If you're generous, you could blame this on something as simple as a breakdown in communication somewhere along the line. An example of a message lost in translation, grabbed with both hands

Related articles: