A man has been charged with assaulting a teenage ref at a junior rugby match in Auckland.

And he will be sentenced next month after pleading guilty at his first appearance in court.

Earlier this month the Herald revealed that a 15-year-old referee was punched and strangled by a spectator after he sent a player off the field at a 9am game between the blue and red Ardmore Marist teams, at Auckland's Pulman Park.

A witness told the Herald that the teen official had warned the player three times before sending him off.

After the final whistle, a spectator - who appeared to be related to the player - approached the referee to speak with him.

Following their discussion "the young ref went to walk away and was blindsided by a hit to his chin that landed him on the ground", the witness said.

The spectator "then tried strangling him - picking the ref up by the throat".

Other parents quickly ran on to the field to intervene.

Police investigated the incident and today confirmed an arrest had been made.

"A 39-year-old man appeared in the Papakura District Court yesterday charged with common assault," a spokesperson said.

"He's pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in November."

Counties Manukau Rugby Football Union chief executive Barton Hoggard had not been told by police that an arrest had been made.

"I was not aware of the police charge and guilty plea so I cannot comment," he said.

"Our independent judicial process is still ongoing so I also cannot comment on that."