Four strains of measles are circulating within New Zealand, infecting as many as 30 people per day in Auckland, as the city grapples to contain the outbreak.

Experts now fear the country could lose its measles elimination status if the outbreaks continue to spread as quickly as they have this month.

Nurses in South Auckland schools will now be trained to administer the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine in a bid to stop the disease from racing through school communities in an area which has been hardest hit by the measles outbreaks.

