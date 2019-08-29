Boxer Joseph Parker has put his weight behind a measles health campaign, urging people to make sure they're vaccinated.

The former heavyweight champion has posted a video as part of the Counties Manukau District Health Board's campaign to help stop the spread of the highly contagious disease.

It comes as the number of confirmed measles cases in Auckland rose to 731 this week, with 501 of those cases in the Counties Manukau DHB area.

"Measles is on the rise in south Auckland affecting many families and young people, especially of the Pacific community," Parker says in the video.

"Please see your doctor today about getting your free measles vaccine. Even if you're not sure, it's safe to get it again."

The outbreak, which started in January, has soared in the past two weeks, with almost 900 cases nation-wide, the vast majority of those in Auckland. The Ministry of Health yesterday warned people travelling to Auckland to make sure they are vaccinated.

The vaccine should be give two weeks before travelling to the city in order for it to work, it said. Infants aged between 12 and 14 months can also have their first measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine earlier than at the usual 15 months, the ministry said.

In south Auckland, many schools have asked children to stay home if they aren't vaccinated, and there is concern about the highly contagious disease spreading further afield ahead of the School Sport NZ's annual winter tournament next week.

About 25,000 secondary school students are due to take part in the tournament, which is held at multiple venues across the North and South Islands.

The 875 cases confirmed yesterday make this New Zealand's worst measles epidemic in at least 22 years.

It's a highly contagious disease, which spreads easily through the air or contaminated surfaces - it's so infectious a person can contract measles from air droplets in a room two hours after an infected person has left.

Symptoms usually begin to appear at around 10-14 days after infection, starting with fever, cough, runny nose and conjunctivitis (inflammation of the eyes). Small white spots (Koplik spots) may also appear inside the mouth.

A rash appears two to four days after the first symptoms, beginning at the hairline and gradually spreading down the body to the arms and legs.

If you think you have measles, stay at home - do not go to work, school, or other public places like shopping malls or on public transport. Do not go to your GP's office or your local hospital's emergency department. Instead, call Healthline on 0800 611 116 or call your GP.