A pedestrian and motorcyclist have been killed in separate crashes in Auckland and Whāngārei this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on Mahia Rd in Weymouth, South Auckland, involving a car and motorcycle.

"One person has sadly died at the scene,'' police said.

The crash happened just before 11am and diversions have been put in place on Mahia Rd.

ROAD CLOSED - MAHIA ROAD, WEYMOUUTH - 11:25AM

Due to a serous crash Mahia Road is closed between Sandwick Drive and Glenveagh Park Drive. Follow directions of emergency services. Expect delays for traffic and bus services in the area, with diversions now in place. ^KM pic.twitter.com/8aKKqPGT7n — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) August 29, 2019

Motorists are being told to avoid the area or expect delays as the road has been closed between Sandwick Dr and Glenveagh Park Dr.

The crash happened about half an hour before a pedestrian was killed in an incident in Whāngārei.

Police were called to Porowini Ave about 10.30am after reports a pedestrian had been hit by a truck.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Drivers in the area are being told to expect cordons to remain in place for "some time".

The Serious Crash Unit is due to attend both crash scenes.