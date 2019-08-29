A New Zealand man is being questioned by police over the deaths of five people in the Fijian highlands, according to local media in Fiji.

Five people were found dead in Nadi on Monday with post-mortem examination results showing all five died as a result of ingesting a toxic substance, however police have not yet revealed what that substance is.

The bodies of a 63-year-old carpenter, Nirmal Kumar, his 54-year-old wife Usha Devi, their 34-year-old daughter, Nileshni Kajal and her two daughters aged Sana, 11, and Samara, 8 were found.

Samaira Kumar, 1, was also found crying by the roadside close to where the bodies were found.

Government-owned FBC News reported a man from New Zealand was questioned but no charges have yet been laid.

Fiji Police at the site where five bodies were found int he Nausori Highlands in Nadi, Western Fiji. Photo / Fiji Police

Police appealed for the New Zealand man to be held for more than 48 hours in a bid to continue their line of questioning, however, the court dismissed the application.

It is understood that a second person, related to the man, has also been questioned, according to FBC News.

In a statement to the Fijian Times, police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said more tests would be conducted by the Fiji Police Chemistry Scientific Lab in Nasova following the post-mortem examination conducted on the five victims.

Investigations into the deaths are ongoing.