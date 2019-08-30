Letter of the week: Eric Strickett, Henderson.

The

crisis (Weekend Herald, August 24) was brought about by the medical world ignoring Sir Alexander Fleming's warning when he discovered the then miracle drug, penicillin.

His warning was, use penicillin only when all other drugs fail. But penicillin was prescribed indiscriminately for all infections, no matter how minor, with the result that many types of dangerous bacteria became resistant to penicillin. This resulted in the huge research and development programme for narrow-spectrum antibiotic drugs, but all too late. The damage was done, resulting in the superbug dangers

Drug-developing companies are now finding it too expensive to develop new antibiotic drugs.

Trans-Tasman refugees

I read

opinion piece (Weekend Herald, August 17) with interest. There are some dynamics that would presumably play out before the Australian offer of $100 billion to take a million Aussies. First, as Australia becomes more uncomfortable we are likely to see our Kiwis in Australia come home – how many? Second, will it be a race between our island neighbours going under water before Australia becomes so stressed that it asks for this help? Third, many scenarios of climate change effects show New Zealand to be something of a haven – and some very wealthy people have come here, stayed a few days, shaken a few hands and secured their citizenship and a nice High Country refuge – how much space will there be for the influx?

That comes to the fundamental question – what population can these New Zealand islands sustainably support? 50 million as similar sized UK? 100 million as similar sized Japan? That is the conversation we need to have.

John McArthur, Hamilton.

Carry-on luggage

I agree with

regarding luggage requirements (Weekend Herald, August 24).

Wanting to take a fishing rod with me to the South Island in a 50mm dia x 800mm tube, I was told at check-in that any cabin luggage would have to be within a specific size limit.

I pointed out that the size requirements printed on my ticket were purely volume-specific, and not determined any way by dimensions, i.e. length x width x height.

Although my 800mm x 50mm tube was a paltry 12 per cent of the max volume allowed, I was told I would need to pay an extra fee, and send it as general baggage.

The manager at the airport suggested that if it fitted in the overhead locker, which he checked and confirmed it did, and complied with the weight limit, (it was just 640g) he would put the case to his superiors at the next meeting.

A shame my flight was due to leave within the hour. I freighted it.

A simple rewording is all that's required to clarify.

M A Hollands, Tauranga.

Weight, there's more

Returning from an overseas trip by plane last week I had good reason to thank the 7kg

rule for hand luggage when a passenger carelessly opened the locker above my head and a huge, heavy bag fell out on to my shoulder. The passenger, who was obviously not paying attention because he was talking and not looking at what he was doing, only casually apologised saying "it just rolled out". Fortunately, it was a soft bag not a hard case. The rule is obviously for safety, and your complaining traveller should learn to live with it.

AnnMay Morris, Panmure.

Body weight

I refer to R Williams' letter (Weekend Herald, August 24) on airlines and cabin luggage. I was on a recent flight to Wellington and my cabin baggage weighed 9kg. Rather than leave some of my belongings behind I begrudgingly paid the $80 for the extra 2kg. It seems hardly reasonable when I board the flight and the person beside me would have weighed double the 56kg that I was. In this PC world, there is no way the airlines can start charging on body weight, so I guess they need to make it up some other way. Cabin luggage definitely should be a matter of size not weight.

Gail Mazur, Remuera.

Fonterra's future

Brian Gaynor's

of Fonterra's options (Weekend Herald, August 24) is interesting however some additional detail may be useful. Fonterra has been incredibly unsuccessful in reaching directly to the global consumer. This represents 10-20 per cent of its business and the investments have almost totally failed.

New Zealand dairy needs Fonterra as a co-operative because it sets a minimum price other processors have to compete with. It must not be vulnerable to moving into offshore ownership. If the majority of the processing capacity is owned offshore, as is happening in Australia, it leads to lower returns to the farmers.

The value-add ingredients were successful when Fonterra was formed and remain successful, representing over 80 per cent of the business. Fonterra should focus on what it is arguably world-class at, processing milk into highly functional food ingredients.

The Dairy Industry Restructuring Act, which enabled the formation of Fonterra, is under review. The outcome must be to level the playing field for Fonterra and the New Zealand operations of offshore competitors.

When Fonterra was formed it had a head office of about 750 staff. The building in Wynyard Quarter has 1500 staff. Brian Gaynor's first option is the best: Reduce head office staff to those envisaged when Fonterra was formed and locate the headquarters closer to suppliers - Hamilton makes a lot of sense.

Jon Eriksen, Newmarket.

Sock jocks

Leighton Smith (Weekend Herald, August 24) and Australian Graham Richardson, when referring to Alan Jones suggesting someone stick a sock down a woman's throat, tell us too many people

. Perhaps Smith and Richardson forgot Jones also suggested that someone give that same woman, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, a few backhanders. In my world, that's violence.

It appears both men condone women being attacked physically. Sticking a cloth down someone's throat occurred in a rape some years back in New Zealand.

Sometimes I despair New Zealand men will ever evolve and, with broadcasters and retired Australian cabinet ministers whispering in our ears about hurting women, that will never happen.

J Spencer, Pukekohe.

A quick word

Pacific atolls have many problems and they are not caused by sea level rise. The primary causes seem to be overpopulation, dredging coral from lagoons, building causeways between islands that change natural current flows and over-pumping groundwater. Bryan Leyland, Pt Chevalier.

Not holding my breath for Brexit waffler Jeremy Corbyn to save the ship. He's hopeless. Genevieve Forde, Manly.

What the remainers have forgotten is that the vote was 52 per cent to 48 per cent to leave. It's called democracy. Craig F Hewett, Torbay.

Surely Jonesy's petty cash should fund the Fox Glacier road rebuild, or is the West Coast not a province? Derek Paterson, Sunnyhills.

Miss Marvelly frequently uses the word "soccer". I know I'm being pedantic but I thought the Herald stopped that practice a few years ago and the word was replaced by the proper terminology, namely football? Tony Lawson, One Tree Point.

Congratulations on your substantial article on Lisa Carrington. It makes a big difference to my day and I'm sure many other readers to see and read stories of women's achievements in sport. Melanie Abernethy, Freemans Bay.

In the excellent Herald section on infrastructure last weekend, the exciting expansion proposals planned for the airport surely overlooked one thing. The whole site will be covered with water in 20 years. John St Julian, Clover Park.

Rules are rules for air safety and 7kg hand luggage weights are set for a reason. Take note for next time. Glenn Forsyth, Taupo.

While the rest of the team fly economy, Hansen will need to ensure SBW flies first class so he doesn't injure himself on the flight over. Neil Hatfull, Warkworth.

Leighton Smith can deride "political correctness" all he likes, but it gifts him to a platform to entertain us with his views - always reminiscent of watching a black and white film. Dennis N Horne, Oxford, UK.

The Prime Minister was wrong when she said she earns nearly half a million dollars a year; she should have said that she gets paid that amount. A J Petersen, Kawerau.

Am I the only one having difficulty understanding how the pedestrian crossings proposed by AT can cost a quarter of a million dollars each? H Robertson, St Heliers.

"A bad workman always blames his tools" is a very old saying which some frenzied tennis players would do well to heed. Jeanette Grant, Mt Eden.

I give the art piece Quasi by Ronnie Van Hout, atop Wellington's Art Gallery, the middle finger pointing upwards. P Salvador, Hobsonville.