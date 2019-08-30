Letter of the week: Eric Strickett, Henderson.

The

superbug

crisis (Weekend Herald, August 24) was brought about by the medical world ignoring Sir Alexander Fleming's warning when he discovered the then miracle drug, penicillin.

His warning was, use penicillin only when all other drugs fail. But penicillin was prescribed indiscriminately for all infections, no matter how minor, with the result that many types of dangerous bacteria became resistant to penicillin. This resulted in the huge research and development programme for narrow-spectrum antibiotic drugs, but all too late. The damage was done, resulting in the superbug dangers

Drug-developing companies are now finding

