A man who claims to be a Tongan faith healer and who is facing an indecent assault charge, may yet face further charges, a court has heard.

Nga Teina, 62, made a brief appearance in the Tokoroa District Court this morning on one charge of indecent assault.

Teina earlier pleaded not guilty to the charge but the court heard this morning that police are still investigating further complaints and want more time before the case progresses through the court.

Judge Tony Snell said the adjournment wasn't opposed by Teina's lawyer, who also alerted the judge to the fact that her client wanted his passport back.

Teina's counsel said he wanted it back so that he could travel "back to the islands" but said the trip would not involve any "faith healing" work.

Nga Teina, 62, leaves the Tokoroa District Court after a brief appearance this morning. Photo / Belinda Feek

Judge Snell advised counsel to file an application to outline when he wanted to go so that it could be assessed by police and the court.

Teina was remanded on further bail to reappear in court next month.

It's alleged Teina performed an indecent act on a women under the guise of healing people of cancer in New Zealand.

When approached outside court, Teina did not reply to questions about the case or the possibility of further charges, instead filming media from his vehicle before leaving the premises.