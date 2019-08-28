

A man is in critical condition after a spark in a Hawke's Bay sleepout in the middle of the night caused a barbecue gas bottle to explode.

That kick-started a raging fire at the property about 2.10am on Thursday, which the man was lucky to escape from, firefighters say.

Hawke's Bay area commander Ken Cooper said the cause of the fire was not known and was being investigated.

The fire, at an isolated rural property sleepout on Kaiwaitau Rd, Mahia, needed five fire trucks to quell the flames.

There was no smoke alarm in the sleepout, and the property had in significant damage, Cooper said.

"It was a remote property, and the neighbouring properties alerted 111 to the fire.

"The occupant managed to self-evacuate and then passed out due to smoke inhalation."

Early intervention by the fire brigade prevented the fire spreading to neighboring properties, he said.

He said it should serve as a reminder for people to install smoke alarms, and in case of fire "get out and evacuate".

One ambulance and a rescue helicopter was sent to the scene.

A St John's ambulance spokeswoman said the man was transferred "in serious condition" by air to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

His condition was updated to critical this morning and he was now in the intensive care unit of the hospital, a HBDHB spokeswoman said.