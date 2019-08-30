COMMENT:

I can think of many words to describe a grown man verbally abusing a teenaged girl on the basis of race at her place of work. I doubt, however, that many of them would be printable, so I'll have to make do with the somewhat sanitised vocabulary that remains at my disposal. When they go low, we go high, etc.

The man who hurled racist abuse at Auckland teenager Mia Griffiths as she served his table at a Viaduct restaurant last weekend sounds like an absolute tosser. A prize tosser, in fact. If there was an award going for

