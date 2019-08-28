Up to 20 elderly residents have been evacuated from an Auckland rest home after a fire broke out overnight.

Emergency services were called to the Everil Orr Rest Home & Village complex on Allendale Rd, in Mt Albert, about 11pm.

Up to 20 residents had to be evacuated from the Everil Orr rest home, in Mt Albert, after a fire broke out about 11pm. Image / Google

A Northern Fire Communications spokesman said about 20 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out on the second floor.

The residents were treated for smoke inhalation and given first aid, he said. No one affected needed hospital treatment.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.