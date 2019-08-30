A former volunteer firefighter is one of the country's worst ever serial arsonists. He is now serving a more than six year prison term and says he would've continued torching buildings if police hadn't stopped him. Sam Hurley reports.

A former volunteer firefighter is responsible for one of New Zealand's worst arson sprees, which saw a dozen Auckland properties burned and caused $2.5 million in damage, the Weekend Herald can reveal.

He told police he gained a "real thrill" out of being in a place he shouldn't be and an even greater high from lighting the fires.

In his own words, he said he "would've continued" if police hadn't arrested him.

The 22-year-old and a mate were responsible for torching several properties, including a school, throughout the wider Papakura and Pukekohe area last April.

