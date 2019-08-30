Hastings man Andrew Dean Kupa-Caudwell was just 18 when he was sentenced to prison over the death of Featherston man Paul Irons.

His mum's face crumpled as she visited him in prison. He could see what he'd done in the lines in her face. She was heartbroken.

It was there and then he made a pact to himself. He'd change. And he'd do something that would prevent another "at risk" teen having to see that look from their mum.

Ten years on Kupa-Caudwell, now 28, is planning to open a gym in Hastings to draw youth on a dark path

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.