Hastings man Andrew Dean Kupa-Caudwell was just 18 when he was sentenced to prison over the death of Featherston man Paul Irons.

His mum's face crumpled as she visited him in prison. He could see what he'd done in the lines in her face. She was heartbroken.

It was there and then he made a pact to himself. He'd change. And he'd do something that would prevent another "at risk" teen having to see that look from their mum.

Ten years on Kupa-Caudwell, now 28, is planning to open a gym in Hastings to draw youth on a dark path back to the light through fitness and mentoring.

His training sessions aim to give them the "heart of a lion".

Life didn't start easily for Kupa-Caudwell. At times it was a fight just to stay alive.

"I was bitten on the face by a rottweiler when I was 5 and I was diagnosed with bone cancer in the right femur when I was 12."

If left untreated he could have died.

There were only two options: amputate or undergo multiple surgeries and weeks of chemotherapy. Even then, the chances of surviving were slim.

He chose chemotherapy.

"I survived and have been cancer free since."

Kupa-Caudwell was sentenced to six years for manslaughter with a minimum non-parole period of three years over Irons' death.

He was released after three years and six months.

"I came across a lot of young people my age, and younger in the prison system who were just like me. I witnessed what they were going through and I became obsessed with learning about other prisoners. I developed a trusting relationship with everyone.

"Those around me were struggling more than I was and I realised how lucky I was.

"A lot of these boys had been raped or molested as a child, it was really common and one of the worst things I came across. They had no one to talk to", he said.

Andrew Dean Kupa-Cauldwell wants to open a gym as a business to help "at-risk" youth. Photo/ Paul Taylor

When he was released in 2014 he decided "to try and make something good of myself".

"I have to be honest, I struggled.

"I was really scared, lost and I was not in a good state mentally.

"Sometimes I still battle with being depressed occasionally."

He was introduced to Craig McDougall at the Hastings Giants Boxing Academy, and Henare O'Keefe. He served there as a boxing trainer from 2014 to 2018.

"They played a huge part in my development."

Now he's giving back.

"Fitness is my passion and I want to help youth aged between 16 and 25 using fitness as a vehicle and mentoring after sessions."

At this stage Kupa-Caudwell is using Xtreme Fitness, Hastings as a space to do the training sessions.

"My charitable trust was created two months ago. It is called The GPS Trust and it is in the process of being registered.

"Until I get the funding, for a gym, I'll be using the Xtreme Fitness space. They are totally onboard with what I intend to do.

He hopes to open my gym 'The Hawke's Bay Lions Fitness Academy' by 2020.

If he needs any extra motivation, he just thinks back to the prison visits.

"Seeing the heartache on my Mum's face when she visited me in prison, seeing the pain of my little brother who used to look up to me as a hero and looking at my heartbroken father, it motivated me to make a change."