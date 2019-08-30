On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"I came across a lot of young people my age, and younger in the prison system who were just like me. I witnessed what they were going through and I became obsessed with learning about other prisoners. I developed a trusting relationship with everyone.
"Those around me were struggling more than I was and I realised how lucky I was.
"A lot of these boys had been raped or molested as a child, it was really common and one of the worst things I came across. They had no one to talk to", he said.
When he was released in 2014 he decided "to try and make something good of myself".
"I have to be honest, I struggled.
"I was really scared, lost and I was not in a good state mentally.
"Sometimes I still battle with being depressed occasionally."
He was introduced to Craig McDougall at the Hastings Giants Boxing Academy, and Henare O'Keefe. He served there as a boxing trainer from 2014 to 2018.
"They played a huge part in my development."
Now he's giving back.
"Fitness is my passion and I want to help youth aged between 16 and 25 using fitness as a vehicle and mentoring after sessions."
At this stage Kupa-Caudwell is using Xtreme Fitness, Hastings as a space to do the training sessions.
"My charitable trust was created two months ago. It is called The GPS Trust and it is in the process of being registered.
"Until I get the funding, for a gym, I'll be using the Xtreme Fitness space. They are totally onboard with what I intend to do.
He hopes to open my gym 'The Hawke's Bay Lions Fitness Academy' by 2020.
If he needs any extra motivation, he just thinks back to the prison visits.
"Seeing the heartache on my Mum's face when she visited me in prison, seeing the pain of my little brother who used to look up to me as a hero and looking at my heartbroken father, it motivated me to make a change."