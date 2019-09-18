An 8-year-old girl suffered profuse bleeding and vomited blood after a dentist performed a tongue-tie release on her that haemorrhaged two weeks later.

The girl required emergency care and surgery to stop the bleeding and now has restricted tongue movement.

She might require plastic surgery to treat the scar tissue left by the $1000 procedure.

Her story came to light after the Herald revealed complaints about an Auckland dental clinic where a dentist oversees orthodontic treatment but no one at the clinic is a specialist orthodontist.

The girl's procedure, known as a lingual frenectomy, was done at the same clinic

