The Government will today introduce legislation it hopes will reduce the size of annual pay increases for our already well-paid politicians. The Green Party says it doesn't go far enough and wants MP raises linked to what the rest of the country is getting.

But have Members of Parliament actually been getting raises bigger than the rest of us?

Inflation

Some people pointing to the increase in MPs' pay have compared them with inflation.

The most usual measure for this is the Consumer Price Index, or CPI, an estimate of how much the cost of things we regularly pay for increases

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.