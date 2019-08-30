The Herald's council-watchers, Bernard Orsman and Simon Wilson, give their ratings on the Auckland councillors standing for re-election in October.

Do they turn up to meetings? Do they go to the workshops and do the reading and learn what they're meant to learn, to be effective decision-makers? Do they stay in touch with their constituents and represent them well, but do they also understand and pursue their larger roles, as governors of the whole city? Do they seek to understand both the neighbourhood and the metropolitan, the town and country, land and sea, the immediate problem and the strategic challenge, the values of the past and the challenges of the future?

Are they trying to make a better city and do they even know what that means? Do they have the personal skills to get on with others and the leadership skills to inspire and to share their knowledge? Can they actually get things done?

If you want to get to know your councillor before you vote in this election, check out the local meetings. There are lots, all over town. You'll want to know about their skills but also their values and their understanding of what the city needs. You'll want to know whether they can represent your views.

Advertisement

Here, to help with all this are the views of our council-watchers. They haven't judged the councillors' political views – that's up to you. But they have sat through dozens of meetings every year, read a great many reports and done many more interviews. This is how skilled, how fit-for-purpose, they think the current crop of councillors really are to do the jobs they've been assigned to.

Bernard Orsman and Simon Wilson don't always agree, as you'll see. They wrote their assessments and gave their grades independently of each other, and agreed not to change them when they saw what each other had said.

Two councillors, by the way, are stepping down. Sir John Walker, after three terms, is departing on account of long-term illness. And Penny Hulse, also a three-term councillor, former deputy mayor and deputy mayor of Waitākere city before that, is retiring too. She's chaired the Environment and Community Committee with exceptional grace and talent, been instrumental in securing special rates funding for water and environmental work – and turned the mayor much greener in the process. She's skilled at working with council officials and good at supporting colleagues too.

Orsman and Wilson agree, if they'd rated her, she would have receive their highest scores. "Gold star," says Orsman. Auckland is losing its best councillor, says Wilson.

We've also reported the percentage of time each councillor spent in the council's governing body and committee meetings they were meant to attend, during the three months May-July 2019 (the most recent reporting period). Every minute councillors were not present is counted.

Most councillors were away on self-declared "official business" for some of the time. Mostly this accounted for less than 5 per cent. Councillors Cashmore, Darby and Watson were officially away less than 10 per cent. Mayor Goff was officially away 14 per cent.

There was one outlier: Councillor Fa'anana Efeso Collins was away on "official business" 31 per cent of the time.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Wilson:

Advertisement

Goff is a cautious progressive. He's committed to making Auckland fit for purpose in the 21st century: a good place to live, work and play, with modern transportation, strong economic opportunities, lively and safe communities, environmental protection and a vibrant city centre and waterfront. But he moves slowly and has no galvanising vision or big idea. He lacks emotional intelligence: he's not good at building relationships or generating public admiration. Still, he's diligent, efficient, fiscally prudent, reliable. He doesn't pretend there are easy fixes to intractable problems and knows the job is about managing change.

SCORE: 7

Orsman:

In 2016 Phil Goff promised to be a "workmanlike" mayor, and shown himself to be that manager, not a visionary leader. The Super City has made small steps along the road to be a world-class city, but it's still in nappies. Goff got his fuel tax and held general rates at 2.5 per cent. He took his chance to introduce targeted rates for water and the environment and became more green as the term progressed. As for strengthening democracy and keeping bureaucrats on a short leash, he has failed. He bred a toxic "A" and "B" team culture. Public loathing of CCOs continues. But hey, the city's been in safe hands.

SCORE: 7

Bill Cashmore. Photo / Supplied

Wilson:

Deputy mayor Cashmore is a hard-bitten farmer, built like the proverbial, who cannot disguise his disappointment at the number of cretins in the world. Excellent on details, a National Party member who gives Goff cross-party heft, but his lack of people skills is a leadership weakness. Friends say he's charming.

SCORE: 7

Orsman:

The deputy mayor - a member of the National Party - has been Goff's eyes and ears with business and a key player pulling together the council and Government's joint transport programme. An eternal optimist who shares Goff's workmanlike characteristics. Failed to deliver votes at crucial times.

SCORE: 6

Josephine Bartley. Photo / Supplied

Wilson:

Many councillors like to seem high-minded. Jo Bartley doesn't care. She references popular songs and social media, and her home truths about the lives of poor Aucklanders are far more telling than the waffle her colleagues often produce. By-election winner, still learning. Low attendance due to family trauma; usually higher.

SCORE: 6

Orsman:

The first Pasifika woman elected to council, last year in a byelection. The Labour councillor has struggled at times to toe the party line but remains firmly rooted in her community. Skilled at framing questions to officers on how policy affects ordinary people.

SCORE: 6

Cathy Casey. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Wilson:

Left-wing firebrand who appeals frequently and urgently to the conscience of her colleagues, in unflagging Scots brogue with dramatic pauses. But it's not only about the speeches: Casey's worked hard this term to build relationships and has gained valuable voting wins. Committed to big-picture thinking and local constituent work.

SCORE: 8

Orsman:

You are never left wondering where Casey stands on an issue. At times, the left-leaning City Vision councillor will fearlessly oppose Goff. A true believer of council taking an active part in social programmes, like housing and homelessness. Played a hand in keeping speedway at Western Springs.

SCORE: 6

Ross Clow. Photo / Dean Purcell

Wilson:

There's a lot of tough talking at the finance and performance committee and Ross Clow, in the chair, sometimes lets exasperation get the better of him. Still, this Labour loyalist works hard to wrangle the mayor's budgets into widely acceptable shape and the key votes usually end up almost unanimous.

SCORE: 7

Orsman:

It hasn't been an easy ride chairing the finance committee, sandwiched between Goff, councillors, officers and ratepayers. It's been a term of ups and downs, but Clow has stuck to the job with good humour and successfully steered through three budgets.

SCORE: 6

Fa'anana Efeso Collins. Photo / Supplied

Wilson:

Collins has the charisma, smarts and oratory skills of a true leader. He speaks powerfully against prejudice and poverty. But his low attendance record mirrors a predisposition to grandstand rather than work for real gains. He's Labour but not pro-Goff. He should be unstoppable, but his goals remain a mystery.

SCORE: 4

Orsman:

The rebel. Collins is a Labour councillor in name only, joining the "B team" to oppose "Team Goff". Voted against the fuel tax, saying it would take food from people's tables. By far the best orator on council, with a regular spot on TV.

SCORE: 7

Linda Cooper. Photo / Supplied

Wilson:

Another of Goff's National Party supporters, Cooper is both loyal to the West and dedicated to serving the whole city. If re-elected she'll want a senior role, but she's poor in meetings: she speaks more than she needs to and invariably the words and ideas all get in the way.

SCORE: 5

Orsman:

Chair of the regulatory committee with big ambitions. Had a quiet first term but found her voice this term. Clung to the coat-tail of her more experienced Waitākere colleague Penny Hulse and supported Goff. Wants urgent action on better public transport out West.

SCORE: 5

Chris Darby. Photo / Greg Bowker

Wilson:

Darby is a rare councillor with a long-term, in-depth understanding of the city and its possibilities. As chair of the planning committee, he's a genuine city leader, especially on transport, business, use of public spaces and climate change. But he hectors his colleagues, often, and it never goes well.

SCORE: 8

Orsman:

A key member of "Team Goff" and chair of the planning committee. Intelligent, big picture and highly effective at drilling down into policy detail. Challenged Goff on mooring dolphins and tightened rules on helicopter use in the suburbs. Unpopular with some councillors.

SCORE: 7

Alf Filipaina. Photo / Supplied

Wilson:

Filipaina is a political rock in south Auckland, but Goff overlooked him for a senior role three years ago, and it hurt. The former cop is getting on a bit now, but he's become a blunt-speaking Goff loyalist, a mentor to those who want it, and is still immensely respected.

SCORE: 6

Orsman:

Penny Hulse took Filipaina under her wing last term and he became her deputy this term on the grunty environment committee. A good-natured councillor who has grown under the guidance of Hulse. A Goff loyalist with ambitions for a bigger role.

SCORE: 6

Christine Fletcher. Photo / Nick Reed

Wilson:

Fletcher makes the same speech over and over: in sorrow more than anger, she says, yet again nothing is quite good enough to support. It has made her irrelevant. Now she's John Tamihere's running mate but she opposes some of his policies too, so how's that going to work?

SCORE: 4

Orsman:

The experienced politician is forever banging on about process, and chose not to take a senior committee role. Voted for Goff in 2016, but standing against him this time round as deputy to John Tamihere. Had issues at home to deal with this term.

SCORE: 4

Richard Hills. Photo / Michael Craig

Wilson:

Former local board chair, youngest councillor by a decade, Hills scraped in last time but has remained a solid community activist while also committing to the city's big strategy. He's not a natural speaker but he is a proper swot. Staunchly pro-Goff, promoted mid-term to planning committee deputy chair.

SCORE: 7.5

Orsman:

Youngest councillor at 33. Clean-cut Goff loyalist with an urbanist mindset that doesn't square with true blue North Shore voters. Sided with development of Anzac Ave carpark and Onewa Rd's T3 bus lane. Promoted to deputy chair of planning committee.

SCORE: 6

Mike Lee. Photo / Michael Craig

Wilson:

Lee is a legend: a leader in the battle to keep council assets in public hands, a champion for Aucklanders trampled by progress. But that was then. These days, bitterness has blinded him. He opposes all progress, attends few councillor workshops, votes no like he's the last martyr on earth.

SCORE: 2

Orsman:

Lee has spent the past three years opposing Goff, council and CCOs with a vengeance. Hugely unpopular inside council, but something of a cult figure for standing up to the Super City. Led calls for rail to the airport. Planned to retire but cajoled into seeking another term.

SCORE: 6

Daniel Newman. Photo / Dean Purcell

Wilson:

Exceptionally diligent in the community and a methodical contributor to the governing body who clearly does his homework. Newman is the de facto leader of the Goff opponents on council (the "B team"), but he lacks the X-factor to become a prominent public figure. A maestro behind the scenes.

SCORE: 8

Orsman:

Newman has been a star performer in his first term. Understands politics, policy and inner workings of council better than most. If he's not at council, he's knocking on doors. Wants better roads and weekly rubbish collections for his deprived communities. Galvanised the "B team" on council. Unofficial leader of the opposition.

SCORE: 8

Greg Sayers. Photo / Michael Craig

Wilson:

Invariably votes no, even to the budget to seal Rodney's gravel roads. Makes prepared speeches which he reports on Facebook and in local media as evidence he's fighting the evils of big-smoke bureaucrats. In reality, Sayers influences almost nothing and does little for constituents or the city as a whole.

SCORE: 2

Orsman:

A hardline member of the "B team" who pledged to hold rates to 2 per cent - and then lobbied for more spending on unsealed roads in his rural ward. Spending got a huge boost in the 10-year budget that Sayers voted against. The loudest - albeit largely ignored - voice for cost-cutting.

SCORE: 4

Desley Simpson. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Wilson:

As deputy chair of the finance committee, Simpson's a National stalwart who meets the Labour mayor on common ground: fiscal prudence. She's one of his enforcers. A Labour mayor isn't her preference, but rather him than some nutjob. Still, she votes against Goff often: a wily collaborator, at best.

SCORE: 8

Orsman:

The wife of National Party president Peter Goodfellow was a huge help to Goff when National was in Government, but less so now Labour is in power. Very capable and popular locally. Likes to be on the winning side. Hankers for the finance chair.

SCORE: 7

Sharon Stewart. Photo / Rosemary Morris

Wilson:

Extremely popular locally, on account of solid contributions to community groups. But though Stewart is a diligent local rep she makes almost no contribution to the governing body and on the rare occasions she speaks, seems confused. Should be on local board.

SCORE: 2

Orsman:

A local legend who played second fiddle to Dick Quax before her Howick colleague died in 2018. Now the senior councillor, grooming Paul Young as the local centre-right duo on council. Votes accordingly without much input. The local board would suit her better.

SCORE: 4

Wayne Walker. Photo / Supplied

Wilson:

Obsessed with what he seems to think is a conspiracy of the mayor and officials to thwart elected councillors. Fulminates on everything at every meeting, but few are listening. Self-proclaimed climate-change activist whose anti-Goff trigger leads him to vote against almost every measure that would reduce CO2 emissions.

SCORE: 3

Orsman:

Eyes glaze over when Walker gets up to speak. Has an annoying manner of long-winded speeches and questions that lose sight of important issues. Worked tirelessly with John Watson to oppose stadium plans. Harps on about climate change.

SCORE: 5

John Watson. Photo / Supplied

Wilson:

Watson is another leader in the anti-Goff "B team". He believes the council-controlled organisations are out of control and is angry at the mayor for conniving in that. Well-researched and a forceful debater, and clearly not happy just to be a critic. But does he want a more constructive role?

SCORE: 6

Orsman:

Went from strength to strength this term, leading the charge to dismantle Goff's plan for a waterfront stadium and Regional Facilities' latest stadium strategy. Championed Eden Park, keeping speedway at Western Springs and out to stop marina sales. A top performer.

SCORE: 8

Paul Young. Photo / NZPA

Wilson:

Young won his place in a by-election last year, after running for office four times previously. But now he's there it's not clear why he wanted to be, because he almost never says a word. Holyoake's advice to new politicians to breathe through their noses shouldn't be taken that literally.

SCORE: 2

Orsman:

Young became the first Asian councillor after winning the Howick by-election to replace the late Dick Quax. Showed his political colours when lobbied to support relocating speedway from Western Springs and sided with the "B team" to vote it down. Rarely speaks at council.

SCORE: 4