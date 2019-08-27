Andy Foster says he doesn't have a conflict of interest over Shelly Bay but he's backed down on introducing the issue at a city council meeting today to "downplay the politics".

The keyboards were back out in the battle for the bay with developer Ian Cassels penning a targeted attack on the mayoral candidate and city councillor.

It was sent last night ahead of a move from Foster to get the council's chief executive to run a fine tooth comb through the saga.

That notice of motion has not gone down well with Cassels.

Advertisement

"We are concerned that this is a politically motivated paper by councillor Foster, that attempts to set aside good decision-making processes, objectivity, relevant facts and fairness in favour of attempting to paint the development in the most negative light," he said in the letter.

In his letter Cassels also questioned Foster's ability to bring the motion to the table, and vote on it, on the grounds of a conflict of interest with the development.

This is after Foster announced his bid for the mayoralty alongside Sir Peter Jackson at Shelly Bay earlier this month.

Cassels said he had received legal advice that relationship created at least a perceived conflict of interest for Foster.

Wellington City Councillor Andy Foster (left) with Sir Peter Jackson at his announcement about his run for mayor of Wellington. Photo / Georgina Campbell.

But Foster said he had received his own legal advice that there was no such conflict and pointed to his consistent stand on the issue over the years.

"I am simply trying to get council to correct the mistakes it has made along the way and it happens to be that Sir Peter Jackson has similar concerns about poor process and a very special part of Wellington being looked after properly."

Despite this, Foster did not move the motion himself today at the council meeting, saying an agreement had been made for councillor Sarah Free to instead.

"Some people wanted to downplay the politics around this", he told councillors.

Advertisement

The motion stems from September 2017 when councillors voted in favour of selling and leasing council land at Shelly Bay, giving chief executive Kevin Lavery the authority to make the transaction.

Foster said a lot had changed since that decision and a "large number of other issues have also since come to light".

The motion asks the council's chief executive to report back on an array of issues ahead of any development agreement being signed off, should resource consent be granted.

"We want some information back on the resource consent and whether anything's changed as a result of that, who we're actually dealing with in terms of the land transaction, and also any updated information on sea level rise," Foster said.

He also wants Kevin Lavery to address safety concerns on the coastal road to the bay.

Property developer Ian Cassels. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Among the six points of concern Cassels listed in the letter was the quality of Foster's supporting information.

"We are concerned by the disregard for relevant facts, subjectivity, and lack of balance of the 'supporting information' provided", he said.

But Foster rejected that.

"I'm trying to correct the imbalances which have been put in the process by other parties."