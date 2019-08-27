Operators have expressed ''shock and disappointment'' over the burglary of a new transitional house in Balclutha.

The emergency family housing in Stewart St is due to open shortly, after more than a year of planning by Gore Women's Refuge to address a ''long-standing'' need in the South Otago town.

Refuge manager Sam Munro said the theft of a baby's mattress, bed linen and firewood on August 20 had come as a shock, given the facility was for the benefit of the wider community.

Since the goods would have to be replaced at cost by the non-profit charity, the $500 total value was significant.

She said the theft was doubly disappointing, as the facility's opening preparations had otherwise gone smoothly.

''It just seems very mean-spirited of someone to take these things, which had only just been delivered, off our front porch. The house is in a lovely residential location next to a school, so we can't work out who would do something like this. It's a shame.''

The house, which the refuge would operate on behalf of the Ministry of Social Development, would be open to mothers and children in need of temporary emergency accommodation.

Munro said volunteers and donations were ''always welcome'', although linen and homeware should be of sufficient quality to pass on to clients when they left for new homes.

Constable Rochelle Gordon said police would like to speak to anyone with information, or who had been offered similar goods recently.