The driver of a ute has been given a stern talking to - and some fines to go with it - after his dodgy driving antics were caught on camera.

The video showed a man climbing out of the back seat of a silver ute and into the back tray and dancing while the ute was travelling along Frankton Rd in Queenstown.

A second man in the front passenger seat then opened his door and hung out of it, while the driver also leaned out the window and appeared to snap a photo of the man in the tray with his phone.

The video sparked dozens of comments and more than 160 'likes' on Facebook within an hour of it being posted on a Queenstown-based page on Friday.

Advertisement

Sergeant Simon Matheson, of Queenstown, said police had now spoke to the driver of the vehicle, who had presented himself at the Invercargill Police Station, after police put a call out to identify him.

"He was spoken to about his behaviour and the behaviour of the passengers.''

Matheson said the occupants were issued several tickets for not being restrained in a motor vehicle and riding in a dangerous position.