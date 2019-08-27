Personal service

Banks are eliminating cheques and closing or shortening the hours of branches, trying to avoid physical contact by offering deposit slots, ATMs and online passwords coded to numbered accounts.
Corporates are using measures to inveigle customers to go online by offering discounts, bonuses, or even cash draws to allow trans-account and automatic payments or suffer additional charges or transaction fees.
Individual contact email addresses are not furnished for direct communication, but telephone numbers are offered for a digital menu of pre-determined reasons for calling.
Letters are addressed "Hi!" to a first name, a presumption that relegates the recipient to

Dental complaint

Trade war

Three more years

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Smart ideas

Fiscal responsibility

Lucky landlords

Actual work

Amazon fires

Red cards

Short & Sweet

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.