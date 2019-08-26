Two people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a fiery house blaze in Queenstown early this morning.

Fire crews remain at the property on Arawata Terrace, in Fernhill. They have been there since about 4.40am.

Local photographer James Allan, who lives nearby, said the whole area reeked of smoke.

"It just lit the whole street up. Everybody's outside as that's the first house to go up in a very long time around here."

Photos of the blaze show the property well-involved in a fiery inferno.

Fire crews are battling a fire in Queenstown. Photo / James Allan

Allan said he understood one person was at home at the time - possibly in a sleep-out.

The house, however, was home to many others who were not at home last night, he said.

Just after 6am, he said the blaze was not completely out and that firefighters were still working to control it.

Four fire trucks, ambulance vehicles and several police vehicles were still at the scene, he said.

Fire and Emergency NZ said about six crews were at the scene working to extinguish the blaze almost an hour later.

It appears to have started in a bedroom.

A spokesman said everyone who was in the house at the time managed to get to safety. However, two people are being treated by St John for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were also called to a house fire in Christchurch late last night.

Emergency services got reports of the blaze at Dickson Cres, in Hornby, at 11.30pm.

A Northern Fire Communications spokesman said smoke alarms alerted those inside the house. This time, the blaze looked to have started in the kitchen.

A fire investigator is due at the scene this morning.