The vice-president of the South Otago rifle club where the alleged Christhcurch mosque shooter trained is refusing to comment on reports it is reopening.

Bruce Rifle Club closed its range in the wake of the alleged terror attack which left 51 dead on March 15.

It was revealed after the attack, the terror accused was a member of the club and practised shooting an AR-15 and a hunting rifle at its range near Milburn.

When Bruce Rifle Club vice-president Scott Williams revealed to the Otago Daily Times it was closing in the days following the terror attack, he said he was unsure it would ever reopen.

Asked today about a Stuff report the club was now reopening he said: "That's interesting."

However, he declined to confirm or deny the report and said it was unlikely anyone from the club would speak to the ODT about the report.