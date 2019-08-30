It was meant to be a night of celebration.

On July 10, 1985, Steve Sawyer was celebrating his 29th birthday with partner Kelly Rigg and the rest of the Greenpeace crew on the Rainbow Warrior, docked at Auckland's Marsden Wharf.

It was meant to be a pit stop for the activists, who were leaving in four days for Mururoa Atoll, where they would protest French nuclear testing.

The party miraculously moved onshore. Hours later, Sawyer received a phone call with news that would change his life's trajectory.

Two bombs - later discovered to have been planted by French agents -

