Knowing your beloved mum has not only been shot and killed in cold blood, but murdered at the hands of your father, is something no child should go through. But the Douthett children in Rotorua are doing their best every day to carry on. Remarkably, they are doing that while continuing to love and visit their dad in prison. The shattered children break their silence to journalist Kelly Makiha about life since the day their world fell apart.

The Douthett children's eyes light up as they remember a family holiday they all took to Australia.

The chatter among the young

A life taken too soon