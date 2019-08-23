A man is fighting for his life after an apparent shooting at a bar in South Auckland this morning.

Police were were called to Republic Bar, in Westfield Mall, Manukau, at about 1.40am amid reports of a shooting.

They found a 31-year-old man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to witnesses.

St John Ambulance said one patient was treated and taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition. Four ambulances attended.

Paramedics appeared to be tending to someone inside the bar. Photo / Supplied

Witnesses at the scene said there had been a shooting.

Police outside Republic Bar and Kitchen in Manukau after reports of a shooting this morning. Photo / Supplied

More than 100 people crowded outside the bar shortly after, most of them quite young and many "drunk and rowdy, a lot of aggression", one person said.

Police dispersed the crowds.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 1.35am. Photo / Supplied

Police will conduct a scene examination today and a scene guard remains in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 295 0200 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.