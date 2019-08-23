A man is fighting for his life after an apparent shooting at a bar in South Auckland this morning.
Police were were called to Republic Bar, in Westfield Mall, Manukau, at about 1.40am amid reports of a shooting.
They found a 31-year-old man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to witnesses.
St John Ambulance said one patient was treated and taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition. Four ambulances attended.
Paramedics appeared to be tending to someone inside the bar.
Witnesses at the scene said there had been a shooting.
More than 100 people crowded outside the bar shortly after, most of them quite young and many "drunk and rowdy, a lot of aggression", one person said.
Police dispersed the crowds.
Police will conduct a scene examination today and a scene guard remains in place.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 295 0200 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.