Motorists trying to get across the city are being warned to expect delays after several crashes have closed lanes with queues building.

The two right-hand southbound lanes of the busy Southern Motorway are closed just after the Khyber Pass on-ramp following a crash.

Auckland Transport warned motorists to take care and be patient around the crash, which happened at 6.20pm.

Since then traffic has been building with the tail now around Cook St.

An earlier crash on the Southern Motorway, opposite Stafford Rd had been cleared, but congestion was still high with queues back to Esmonde Rd.