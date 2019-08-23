A man has been arrested following an incident earlier this year where a child was shot in the arm with a slug gun.

Police said a 42-year-old man was arrested today in relation to the incident on March 5, in Patutahi.

At the time, the Gisborne Herald reported that a 9-year-old boy was shot in the arm while riding his bike 100m from his Patutahi home.

The boy was riding his bike along Kaimoe Rd about 5pm when he was shot.

He had to have surgery to remove the pellet lodged in his arm.

The man charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and commission of a crime with a firearm, and will appear in Gisborne District Court on August 28.

No one else is being sought in relation to the matter.

Police thanked the Patutahi community for their support during the investigation.