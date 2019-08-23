Nearly 300 people turned out to join Ollie Langridge on his 100th and final consecutive day protesting outside Parliament this afternoon.

He's been lobbying MPs to declare a climate emergency – a call that has thus far been unanswered.

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick has tried to move such a motion in the past, but it was shut down.

"100 days ago I came out on to this lawn with a placard asking for a declaration of a climate change emergency," Langridge said.

Today was his last consecutive day. From now on, he will be gathering as many people as possible to gather on Parliament's lawn on Fridays.

He's not sure how much longer he would keep up the campaign.

"I doubt it will be years, but it won't be weeks," he said.

Many turned out to stand with him today, holding homemade placards and signs.

Langridge said the original trigger for him was the UN biodiversity report, released in May, which said up to a million species would go extinct in the near future.

"Something in me hit a tipping point," he told those gathered today.

He said protesting outside Parliament with his sign was the best protest he could think of.

"I understand this is unusual behavior, but these are unusual times.

"100 days I've stood here; facing off the Beehive all winter, surrounded by amazing supporters."

He was critical of the Government for not declaring a climate change emergency.

"I'm not going to give up, I'm never going to give up."

He called on people to gather on Parliament's lawn every Friday to protest with him.

Green co-leader and Climate Change Minister James Shaw also addressed the crowd this afternoon, and thanked Langridge for his ongoing stance.

"The work that you have been doing, Ollie, has been making a difference – things are starting to change."

He talked up some of the Government's environmental policies, such as the Zero Carbon Bill.

But he said that was not enough and the Government needed to be doing "much more, and [doing it] much faster".

Swarbrick also praised Langridge's efforts.

She called out the Opposition for blocking her efforts in the House to declare a climate emergency.

National have been resistant to declaring an emergency as it has been attempted to be done without a proper debate and that "goes against the bipartisan approach to climate change".