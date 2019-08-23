Police have arrested a wanted Hawke's Bay man over the death of 22-year-old Taylor-Jade Hira.

Police on Friday found 26-year-old Ranapera Taumata, who had a warrant out for his arrest since the assault on Hira, at a residential address in South Auckland.

He will appear in Manukau District Court tomorrow morning facing a charge of assault with intent to injure.

Further charges are likely to be laid.

As the matter is now before the courts Police are unable to comment further.

MORE TO COME