Three men and a woman have been arrested following an early morning aggravated robbery, where an axe and hammer were used, in Christchurch.

Canterbury Police believe the four are linked to a number of aggravated robbery incidents and are working to establish any connections.

The men entered a store on Ferry Rd around 3.30am, climbed over the counter and demanded cash be handed over by the store assistant.

They escaped with an undisclosed quantity of cash and food items and as they left the scene, fog cannons were activated.

"They got into a stolen vehicle driven by an accomplice and fled the scene," Detective Sergeant Daniel Overend said.

"A short while later Police observed the stolen vehicle being driven without headlights and attempted to stop it.

"A brief pursuit ensued before the fleeing vehicle stopped and the occupants were arrested."

All four people appeared in the Christchurch District Court today, charged with aggravated robbery, Overend said.

The business was praised by Canterbury Police for installing fog cannons and urged other businesses owners to review their security systems frequently.

Recent aggravated robberies in Christchurch

On Sunday, police said they were hunting three men, one of which was armed with a hammer, following the aggravated robbery of a liquor store.

The trio was caught on security footage smashing their way into the Woodham Rd Liquor Store around 7.45pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, two weeks ago another plea was made to the public following a frightening aggravated robbery of a Post Shop in Christchurch on August 9.

The man entered the Post Shop with a knife and demanded cash. Photo / NZ Police

The man entered the Kiwibank Post Shop on Queenspark Drive, Parklands about 1pm before presenting a knife and demanding cash.

"The man, described as about 160cm tall, left with an undisclosed sum of cash and was last seen running towards Chadbury St," police said in a previous statement.

"He was wearing a black hoodie with "CCC" on the front and a black peaked cap with a dark-coloured bandanna covering his face."

It is unclear whether Canterbury Police are referring to these incidents being connected to the four people charged with aggravated robbery today.