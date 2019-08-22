In the run-up to October's local body elections, the Herald will be holding candidates to account with a "Fact versus Fiction" ruler.

We begin with statements made by the two main Auckland Mayoral candidates, Phil Goff and John Tamihere.

At the Herald-Newstalk ZB debate on Wednesday, John Tamihere pulled out his rates bill and accused Goff of introducing four of the eight taxes on Aucklanders' rates bill.

John Tamihere and his tax bill. Photo / Jason Oxenham
John Tamihere and his tax bill. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The Herald asked Tamihere what the four taxes were?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He said the number of taxes is correct, two on the rates bill - the environment and water-quality targeted rates - but you have

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.