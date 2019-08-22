On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
He said the number of taxes is correct, two on the rates bill - the environment and water-quality targeted rates - but you haveto add the regional petrol tax and the bed tax (which apply to motorists and accommodation providers and are not included in rates bills).
"In the heat of the debate I did not get that in," he said.
The verdict? You decide.
Throughout the campaign Goff has repeatedly linked his water-quality targeted rate to reducing wastewater overflows by up to 90 per cent and allowing the council to do in 10 years what would have taken 30 years.
The Herald asked Goff how he could say this when a new $1.2 billion giant sewer tunnel planned well before his time and funded by water bills was the main reason for reducing wastewater overflows?
Goff said the sewer tunnel, called the Central Interceptor, is a significant project that will make an enormous difference to water quality but achieving a 90 per cent reduction in overflows is only possible through the combination of this project and projects funded by the targeted rate, which raises $450m over 10 years.