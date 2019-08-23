A top Auckland cop once said nothing good happens in the CBD after 3am. It is that kind of narrow thinking which has stifled nightlife in the city, a think tank says. Isaac Davison takes a look at what Auckland could look like after midnight with a few modest changes.

Picture this: It's past midnight in Auckland's CBD and you're walking down busy, well-lit footpaths.

Public disorder is at a minimum. A few "hosts" employed by the council are walking the CBD streets to make sure people are being well-behaved, and they shush the occasional partygoer who comes out of

